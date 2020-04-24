Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s hiden baby might be a true prophetess and cure deadly diseases like covid-19

In times of crisis, faith can be a source of huge personal comfort and community resilience. But as Covid-19 arrives in Africa, some prophets who are known worldwide for healing different diseases and perform miracles have left the stage to scientists. They (Prophets) will obviously come on stage when the Covid-19 is gone for testimonies. They will be like “devil is a liar! He tried to force us close our churches so that we should not meet the covid-19 patients not knowing that when in solitude it’s when we strengthen our faith and relationship with God. We have won!

Major Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) who has earned himself a reputation as a man of God with succinct prophecies yet has attracted controversies to himself ranging from sex scandals to lies rejected this beautiful daughter.

This is a child Bushiri tried to convince her mother to have an abortion and tried to “bribe” her to do so with a R1 500 cheque.

The mother was just a teenager when she met and fell in love with the self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

HOW THE MATTER FOUND ITSELF IN PUBLIC DOMAIN?

Three of the woman’s furious family members had broken their silence about Bushiri’s repeated public denials – but private admissions – that the now nine-year-old girl is his.

One said that, as a family, they were ready to expose the man “who hides behind the pulpit”.

“As a family, we are challenging Bushiri to do a paternity test publicly because we are confident he is the father. The daughter is the spitting image of Bushiri and it is widely known in the district that he is the biological father,” he said.

The relatives of the woman, who is now married, told this publication that the family kept quiet out of fear.

One said: “For the sake of the baby, we have decided to speak out. The child is grown now, and she is aware that her father is none other than Major 1 [a name Bushiri is called by his congregants].

“The whole village broke the news to her before we did as a family. She once come back from school and told her mother that her schoolmates were teasing her for being the spitting image of Major 1.”

The relative said the child should be supported by her biological father (Bushiri), but Malawian Watchdog has established that the beautiful and innocent daughter is suffering despite having a father who is able to help South African government in the fight against coronavirus.

“The mother doesn’t care about Bushiri’s wealth. When she met him, he was young and poor. Her concern is that Bushiri should support the child emotionally and financially. She also wants her daughter to attend the best schools, just like her father’s other children,” the family member said.

Bushiri and the woman met in 2007 in their home town, Mzimba in Malawi, through a mutual friend. By then Bushiri was just a nobody.

Her family describes the Bushiri they knew as an introvert who only became confident when he stepped behind the pulpit. It was this gift that attracted her to him. But it was an on-again, off-again relationship.

“It was a very difficult time for us to fight against an influential and powerful person,” one relative said. “We could not afford to hire an expensive lawyer, but we had to do what was right for the child.”

Another family member alleges that Bushiri offered the woman a cheque for 80 000 Malawian kwacha (just more than R1 500) so that she could have an abortion, and this information was presented in court.

However, Bushiri claimed he had not written the cheque and that it had been stolen from him.

The family alleges that Bushiri used his influence and got a police officer to testify that, on the day the woman claimed he made her pregnant, Bushiri was at the police station with the officer dealing with an attempted hijacking.

However, no evidence could be presented of Bushiri’s claims, the family alleges, and the police issued a statement distancing themselves from the testimony.

Bushiri, the family says, managed to apply for a judicial review of the case and it ground to a halt.

At the time, he told Malawian reporters: “I am not worried about negative publicity. They are advertising my ministry and Satan is paying my bills.”

After the baby was born in 2011 – the same year Bushiri married his wife and co-accused Mary – he returned to the woman’s family to make amends, but on terms they found unacceptable.

One of the relatives said: “He told us: ‘I am not refusing to be the father, but people must not know that the child is mine because it will destroy my ministry.’”

Another family member said: “When the child was born, Bushiri kept saying that he would be supporting the child financially, to which the family asked him say so publicly since he had publicly denied impregnating our sister.”

The woman is still trying to find justice through the courts, but every time she goes there, she is told files are missing, the case cannot be traced or clerks blame the computer system.

“These excuses make us believe money has changed hands within the system,” said a relative.

Last year, the mother again returned to court to apply for maintenance.

“The person who was helping her fill in the application forms told her she was wasting her time fighting someone who was as influential as Bushiri. She just left because they refused to help her,” said a relative.

“Every day, our sister is praying for justice to be served so she can find peace. We hope one day we can afford a good lawyer to revive the case.”

The woman told her family that she now cannot recognise the man she once loved.

“She told us: ‘I loved him because I thought he was a God-fearing man. He has turned into someone I don’t know.”

