Flames coach names 20-member squad, on form goalkeeper Thole dropped

Flames coach Meck Mwase has named a 20-member for Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Preliminary Round match against Botswana.

The head coach has taken on board six foreign based players and 14 locals who have left Blantyre for Lilongwe where they will fly out to Francis Town, Botswana via Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Four of the six foreign based players – John Banda, Richard Mbulu, Robin Ngalande and Gerald Phiri Junior – are already with the squad in Blantyre.

Yamikani Chester will join the team in Lilongwe while striker Gabadinho Mhango will meet his colleagues in Johannesburg.

The team had its last local training session this morning at the Kamuzu Stadium. The return match is scheduled for Tuesday September 10 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. The following is the full squad.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Brighton Munthali -Silver Strikers

2. Ernest Kakhobwe-Nyasa Big Bullets

DEFENDERS

1. Charles Petro-Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Stanley Sanudi -Be Forward Wanderers

3. Peter Cholopi -Be Forward Wanderers

4. Dennis Chembezi -Be Forward Wanderers

5. Precious Sambani -Nyasa Big Bullets

6. Gomezgani Chirwa -Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

1. Chimwemwe Idana -Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Chicot Chirwa-Kamuzu Barracks

3. Peter Banda -Nyasa Big Bullets

4. Mecum Mhone -Blue Eagles

5. Yamikani Chester – North Carolina FC (USA)

6. John Banda- UD Song (Mozambique)

7. Gerald Phiri- Baroka FC (South Africa)

8. Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets

STRIKERS

1. Hassan Kajoke -Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Gabadinho Mhango- Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

3. Richard Mbulu – Baroka FC (South Africa)

4. Robin Ngalande-Zira FK (Azerbaijan)