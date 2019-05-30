14 police officers forcibly transferred from Sanjika Palace for supporting MCP, UTM

Fourteen police officers have been forcibly transferred from Sanjika Palace following President Peter Mutharika’s re-election.

A few hours after Mutharika was declared winner of the May 21 elections, the officers were sent packing from the presidential residence.

According to the police officers, they were told to immediately leave the Palace and find accommodation anywhere within Blantyre.

Some found accommodation places such as Lunzu, Manyowe and Sigelege but some were dropped by lorries at abandoned buildings or semi-finished structures.

The officers were later told to write reports confirming that they were guilty of misconduct.

Reports show that the police officers were fired from Sanjika Palace for supporting Malawi Congress Party or UTM during the elections.

However, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera dismissed claims that the officers were transferred due to their political affiliations.

“In police, we are told to work anywhere at short notice. This has nothing to do with politics. This is unusual,” said Kadadzera.