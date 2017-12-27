TNM scoops service excellence awards

TNM plc has scooped double in this year’s service excellence awards by Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM)

TNM has been voted the best customer service in Telecommunications industry and best Internet access service provider in ICT sector.

Making the announcement during awards ceremony in Blantyre …..The Service excellence awards are held to recognise honour and reward organisations which have excelled in customer service

“These awards are given to both public and private companies that have outshined others in customer service delivery. It is also there to promote and nurture a culture of service excellence as well as to motivate organisations towards continuous improvement,” said …

In accepting the award, TNM Chief Officer- Consumer Services said the company feel honoured and inspired to be recognised for its service delivery to the customers.

;“We feel greatly honoured and humbled that our quest to deliver world class experience to the customers is being noticed recognised by such reputable organisations that represents the customers we serve, “said Makata

Makata said the two awards will inspire TNM to continue pioneering innovative and integrated mobile network and ICT services that respond to the needs of customers.

TNM Plc’s communication campaign “Usamuka Liti”, which urges mobile phone users to switch to a 4.5G internet-enabled network service, also received double awards by Chartered Institute of Marketing CIM-Malawi Excellence Awards