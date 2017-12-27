Meet one of Malawi’s finest writers Stanley Kenani

Stanley Onjezani Kenani is a Malawian working for the United Nations in Switzerland but living in neighbouring France.

A Malawian writer, he has been shortlisted twice for the Caine Prize for African Writing – Africa’s highest literary prize – the only Malawian writer who has reached that far in the annual competition.

He went to school at the University of Malawi’s Polytechnic campus, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in accountancy.

He also became a chartered accountant with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and also became a Certified Internal Auditor with the Institute of Internal Auditors.

He worked for the Malawi government, various private sector companies in Malawi and the Botswana private sector, before joining the African Union, where he briefly worked in Ethiopia and Kenya. In 2010, he joined the United Nations as an auditor, where he served in Geneva, Switzerland, before being transferred to The Hague, Netherlands, on 1 January 2016. On 1 November 2017, he was transferred back to the Switzerland office.

Married, with two children, Stanley likes reading a lot, sharing his thoughts on social media whenever he can, engaging in debate and, of course, writing. He is currently working on a novel.