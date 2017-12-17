Malawi Peoples Party says Uladi Mussa does not speak for the entity

Hon Uladi Mussa does no longer speak for People’s Party (PP) in any way,except only maybe when at his constituency. He has no any mandate to negotiate with any party,issues to do with PP.

Take Note that PP has never made any agreement with any political party concerning any possible working alliance

Whatever Hon Uladi Mussa is saying does not represent PP but rather his personal views,so please ignore him.

Be informed that any media house that entertain Hon Uladi Mussa to speak to them they should not involve PP in their discussions at any point because Hon Mussa is not the right person to speak for Party. PP’s stand on Electoral Reform Bill (50+1) in Parliament was YES,so any PP MP that voted against the party’s wish did that as an individual with reasons best known to himself/herself and not as a party. And for Our two honorable Members who were absent in parliament,Hon Kamlepo Kalua lost his brother in Tanzania and went for the funeral while Hon Roy Kachale Banda left the country even before the bills were brought to parliament. For issues to do with the party address them to; PP leader of the house in Parliament Hon Ralph Raphael Mhone SC PP National Publicity Secretary,Hon Noah Chimpeni PP Secretary General,Hon Ibrahim Matola Andekuche Chanthunya in the Office of the former President Or the undersigned The party shall not be held accountable for individuals who advance their personal egos at expense of the Party’s wishes and the People that voted for them. Thank you Ackson Kalaile Banda cc all media houses