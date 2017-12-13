Home National ZBS declining as Maganizo Mazeze resigns: More to resign over poor working...

ZBS declining as Maganizo Mazeze resigns: More to resign over poor working conditions

By
Malawian Watchdog
-
501
0
SHARE
Mazeze
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Prominent and seasoned journalists at ZBS are set to resign from the private owned media house following poor working conditions and cruelty of Kazakos relationships at the station.

We can exclusively reveal that Maganizo Mazeze who until in recent time was the regional manager for southern region newsroom has resigned from ZBS.

Mazeze was also the producer and presenter of famous Tiuzeni zowona program.

As that is Not enough, another key staff from the IT department Rodgers Khuma has also tendered his serving notice to quit ZBS by 31 December .

This publication understands that next to leave ZBS are the likes of Lucy Chimwaza,Dan Muwawa, Chancy Mloza, Joseph Mwanoka,Winston Mwale, Owen Lupeska,Malick Mmela and George Kalungwe.

Employs at ZBS have been complaining about poor working conditions and a dictatorial rule of Grey Kazako who is the brother to ZBS Boss Gospel , they have tried to talk with management which promised change but nothing changed hence opting to move out of the station.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here