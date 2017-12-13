ZBS declining as Maganizo Mazeze resigns: More to resign over poor working conditions

ZBS declining as Maganizo Mazeze resigns: More to resign over poor working...

Prominent and seasoned journalists at ZBS are set to resign from the private owned media house following poor working conditions and cruelty of Kazakos relationships at the station.

We can exclusively reveal that Maganizo Mazeze who until in recent time was the regional manager for southern region newsroom has resigned from ZBS.

Mazeze was also the producer and presenter of famous Tiuzeni zowona program.

As that is Not enough, another key staff from the IT department Rodgers Khuma has also tendered his serving notice to quit ZBS by 31 December .

This publication understands that next to leave ZBS are the likes of Lucy Chimwaza,Dan Muwawa, Chancy Mloza, Joseph Mwanoka,Winston Mwale, Owen Lupeska,Malick Mmela and George Kalungwe.

Employs at ZBS have been complaining about poor working conditions and a dictatorial rule of Grey Kazako who is the brother to ZBS Boss Gospel , they have tried to talk with management which promised change but nothing changed hence opting to move out of the station.