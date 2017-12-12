Sidik Mia: Thank you so much Mzuzu city and Chitipa

THANK YOU SO MUCH MZUZU CITY AND CHITIPA!

My Fellow Malawians,

Over the weekend, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) conducted two political rallies—the first one in the evergreen city of Mzuzu on Saturday and the last one in the border district of Chitipa where the main speaker, in both rallies, was the party president himself, Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Taking my turn, I called upon all members of the party to rally behind Dr Chakwera arguing that the party stands a realistic chance of winning during the 2019 elections, with him and him alone, as the torchbearer of the party.

I observed that Malawians are looking up to us to deliver this country from the current governance failures and to continue inspiring Malawians to do the needful in 2019, I pointed out that it is very importantly for us to display genuine unity of purpose for a house divided against itself cannot stand.

It was thus pleasing to see the party’s Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo as well as Vice President Richard Msowoya in attendance. This is what Malawians are looking for, that we should be in the trenches together, fighting side by side, complementing each other and never allow evil forces to divide us.

I also observed that, during the recent bye-lections, which of course was on a small scale, we demonstrated what we can achieve if we work together. Throughout the campaign period, servant leadership was on display!

I pointed out that in as far as bye-lections are concerned in our country, record shows that it is difficult for a ruling party to lose in such contest. Nevertheless, we broke such record. MCP resoundingly won all but one seat in the October bye-elections. This implies that victory may be guaranteed in 2019 if we commit ourselves to servant leadership—working together as one solid entity, complimenting each other and more importantly, putting both our country and party interests above our individual interests.

To all Malawians, I can assure you that things are looking better in the party. Dr Chakwera is right on course!

Lastly, I thank all those who attended the two rallies, in Mzuzu and Chitipa and I appeal to you my fellow Malawians to be attending our rallies whenever you hear that the party is addressing a rally in your location. We do organize such rallies to have a face-to-face interaction with you and we get encouraged when you attend.

Have a blessed week!

Yours truly,

Sidik Mia

MCP Member