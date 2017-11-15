Mangochi residents thank Sidik Mia for his generosity

Dear Editor,

On behalf of people here in Mangochi, I would like to sincerely thank Honorable Sidik Mia for donating a three tonner vehicle to help us in various ways.

Already, we are using it in transporting the bodies of our departed relatives from hosptals to different places regardless of one’s religion.

What can we return to Hon Mia if not our prayers for God to bless him more and more!

We thank him for his kind heart and we request him to do to others what he has done to us.

Yusuf Mbewe

Mangochi