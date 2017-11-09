‘Handle Prophet Shepherd Bushiri with care, never allow him near APM,’ Inner circle advises

The inner circle in the ruling DPP has strongly advised never to allow Malawi fraud businessperson who also imitates as a Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, to be near President Peter Mutharika.

The advise comes hot on the heels of a bootlicking move Bushiri made few days ago where he endorsed Peter Mutharika claiming he is excellently discharging his duties as Malawi leader, promising that he will vote for him or DPP in 2019.

The inner circle said they take the endorsement from Bushiri with a pitch of salt and will be warning the DPP controlled tabloids not to get excited with the Bushiri move as he may harbor ill motives towards their leader APM.

“The policy by the inner circle has been to prevent anyone who associates or has ever associated with Bushiri to meet President Mutharika. This is why Patience Namadingo was blocked despite his efforts to meet him during his guitar fundraising project recently,” said our source.

“The inner circle fears Bushiri, who they strongly believe to be an agent of darkness, (satanic) may take advantage of his closeness with him to kill him in the same manner his older brother (Bingu) died,” narrated the source adding “the inner circle is always suspicious of his closeness with former President Joyce Banda who they believe to have had a hand to the sudden death of Bingu.”

“Never again,” is the popular sentiments within the inner circle.

Since Bushiri started presenting himself as a sheep, DPP controlled tabloids which have been critical of him have suddenly stopped being critical of him and they have started praising him after the soothsayer dangled his ‘miracle money’ carrot on their way.

Profit of gold Bushiri—who lied to have walked in the air, who also lied that angels appeared in his church, who also lied that he captured a baby on an I pad in his church while the baby who was miles away at home, who impregnated a Mzimba girl in Malawi and denied responsibility, who is accused by his former PR Kelvin Sulugwe that he impregnated a girl and forced a member of his own church to marry the girl in an impromptu manner, a baby who resembled him—is a scandalous person whom many people in Malawi strongly believe is a false prophet who spends time to convince people that he is a credible character.

Bushiri who also claims is very rich and can miraculously solve Malawi electricity problems in 48 hours has neither a church of his own in Malawi nor built his own house. Worse still, he has no any investment in Malawi.

Such is a character, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, the DPP inner circle says should be treated with maximum care in their seemingly new found romance.