Muslim women free to attend political rallies while in hijab—Sidik Mia

MANGOCHI—Renowned Islamic scholar cum Politician Sidik Mia told a gathering of Muslim women—an Ijtima—that women are free to attend political rallies while putting on a headgear popularly known as Hijab. Mia said there was nothing wrong for Muslim women to appear on a political rally in such regalia.

Mia was speaking to Muslim women Ijtma which was held over the weekend in Malawi’s Lakeshore district of Mangochi where he was invited to be the guest of honor.

He also took the opportunity to advise other people who are using Sheiks to castigate him for helping Muslims in the country to stop doing so and he challenged them to join his efforts of supporting the Muslim community.

During the function, Mia donated a 10 Million Kwacha 3 tonner truck to Mangochi Muslim Welfare Trust and 20 cows to Muslim Women’s Association meant for business purposes on the part of the women’s Association.

Mia is Malawi’s renowned Politician, business person as well as a philanthropist.