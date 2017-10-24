“Think Digital,” TNM challenges Malawi journalists

TNM Plc has challenged journalists to take advantage of the digital experience that the converged mobile network and ICT service operator offers through its 4G/LTE enabled platform.

Addressing the journalists after a two-day weekend retreat at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi, Chief Officer (Consumer Services) Daniel Makata said TNM now offers a wide range of services and products relevant for the media industry in Malawi.

“Our 4.5G/LTE-enabled network platform now makes the work of journalists and their media houses easier than ever before. News, pictures, voice and video can be transmitted instantly from any location, and for the first time journalists have the opportunity to broadcast news as live feeds,” he said in reference to TNM’s video conferencing and other media facilities on offer.

Makata said TNM organized the retreat to provide a fun-filled experience of the operator’s recently acquired digital capabilities powered by 4.5G.

“This retreat will further strengthen our working relations and gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how TNM is using digital technology to provide solutions to enterprises and catalyze growth for the Malawi economy,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Nation Publications Limited Managing Editor Ephraim Munthali commended TNM for recognizing the role of media in digital era.

“The high quality of conversations and engagement at this retreat has made it a worthwhile experience. We have learnt a lot and have come to appreciate a number of strides by TNM,” he noted.

Under the theme; “Think Digital,” the retreat attracted 28 journalists and editors from different media houses and locations.