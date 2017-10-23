Kufewa Acrobatics To Perform At Malawi Sand Music Festival

After their sensational and sudden rise to fame, the outfit is set to perform at the country’s biggest music festival which will take place in Salima, Livingstonia beach from October 27 – 29, 2017. The dare devils who have become widely known for their gravity defying moves will also screen their new film, Town Monger. The movie was premiered in Lilongwe weeks ago to a large audience at Crossroads Hotel.

Their international success, online as well as on television, have placed them as one of the country’s ambassadors to the rest of the world. It was strange for most people to see Chinese’ Kung Fu moves in Africa being done with almost equal precision and energy. The festival will be attended by several international guests and that places the acrobats on more international success.

The group’s Manager, Dennis Imaan was excited at the news that his group will be part of the festival.

“This is a great opportunity for us. We have proved to be the best on this and we would like to further do it on a big platform like Sand Music Festival,” he said.

The group has also gone through massive rebranding. Usually in their clean and well-taken care of outfits dawning the Malawi flag has given them a strategic corporate image. Performing at the festival is another powerful stunt to all who would like to use it for marketing projects, events and services. Looking at the achievements, one can never go wrong working with them.

Their movie is one of its kind in Malawi. Making it from Area 36, one of Lilongwe’s high density areas, is enough sign that everything is possible in life. In the past months, the group has catapulted into the international news despite being formed in 1999. Persistence and patience have been behind their success. A look at the movie shows how much greatness rests in the outfit and will help them gain more exposure internationally.

The DVDs for the movie can be found for sale at mHub in Lilongwe at K2, 000 each. Their reproduction is being made at APMC store in conjunction with Copyright Music Society of Malawi (COSOMA). They will also be sold at the festival besides their performance and its screening.

To get the DVDs contact: Arts Production and Marketing Cooperative, LTD, C/O COSOMA, P.O. Box 30784, Lilongwe, Malawi. Email: apmcmw@gmail.com. Phone: +265 (0) 999 461 540