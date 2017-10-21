Where Is God When Blood Sucking Rumor Is Destroying Malawi?

Has this question ever crossed your mind? We have faulted government for not taking a clear and bold stance on the rumors, but God has not been brought into the picture. Malawi is famously touted as a God fearing nation. If this is true, it should mean that we have a mutual relationship with God.

According to the Bible, and also other religious books, God pre-destines all human activities, He is all-knowing and loves His nature, among other things. This assumes a before-hand knowledge and also action. There is no way a God who is loving can allow such tragedies to fall upon His people.

Blood sucking has so far claimed the lives of 7 suspects. None. And there are far more tragedies happening around the world than this. But still, to some people, there is a God who knew it before-hand and is loving. Recently, on October 19, 2017 in Chileka, Blantyre, an innocent epileptic man was torched to death for being a suspect.

He is an example of six others that have suffered brutal deaths from mere rumors. These people had family and friends, dreams and plans for their future. They woke up on that day full of energy and wonder to make the most of their lives. But a false rumor, and being found at a wrong place and time, they lost their precious lives.

Government’s lack of action is another sign of how much we lack sanctity for life as a society. As a nation that believes in God’s action, suffice to say we had prayers in Mulanje three weeks ago for God to intervene, and yet, more killings and victimization after that: Where is God when it hurts most?

It is time we question the place of God in our society. We have surrendered our minds far too much to things that lack evidence, God being one of them. I understand the disturbance this may cause in some people’s lives. This does not ask Malawi to become a nation of Secular Humanists. That will be naïve and throwing dirty to religion after its efforts to give us some of the best schools and hospitals in this country.

But no matter our religious affiliation, we can manage to be for humans first than for imaginary beings. I have failed to entirely dismiss the concept of God myself. I look at the universe and I see it as a result of a Great Architecture. There is a Power that made it possible, especially through the force of evolution after the first move.

I do not expect God to act on the blood suckers although we petitioned it to Him some few weeks ago. It is some of our actions that have further tainted the image of God to those of us who question organized religious’ concept of Him. How do people explain a loving God who is yet to control the situation for our country, let a man be born epileptic and experience such a brutal death?

We need to come back and reason what, when, how, where and why we need God. Currently, it is almost everything and we end up failing to take responsibility for our own destiny. This issue has passed beyond pleasing the mind of the so-called victims. They cannot just harm innocent individuals with an excuse that they were afraid of them being blood suckers. In our laws, it is only the state that can end a life through a judicial process. Anything outside that has to strongly be condemned and proper action taken. But when government lacks action, takes days to make arrests, it questions our value of an individual life.

It is a societal challenge, our tendency to save and serve the society at the expense of an individual. Religion has to be liberating. But that has not been the case with us as Malawians. We have valued its dictates more than what our conscience convicts us to. There have been religious excuses for condemning homosexuals and prostitutes simply because our religious dictates do not allow such practices. There is no circumstantial understanding on our part. But before we find ourselves in religions, homosexuality or prostitution, we are humans first, and that should be the point of contact with any human being we meet in life.

We prayed, but expect no action from God. The belief in a rumor was not planted in us by Him or even His supposed anti-type, Satan. If so, why can it only be in Malawians and not in other people? If the Christian concept of God is true when such matters arise, His lack of action should tell us that it is false. More has happened after the prayers. That says it all. I know some believers will rush into defense. This is not to question the existence of God, but our concept of His existence which is spurred by religious books like the Bible and even organized religion as a whole.