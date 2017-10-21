Three women arrested for harassing fellow woman in Malawi capital Lilongwe

Kanengo Police Station has launched an investigation into phonographic materials which have gone viral on the social media.

The materials which include video clips and pictures capture a syndicate of women while stripping naked and severely assaulting their counterpart.

The incident is alleged to have occurred inside a suspected brothel in Area 25 sector C in Lilongwe on Wednesday (the 18th October 2017).

A thirty (30) year old woman, who fell victim (name withheld) launched a complaint to the police on Friday alleging that she had been harassed for 8 hours from 0900hrs to 1700hrs. She further alleged that on the particular day, she had been coaxed from her house in Area 25 sector 3 to a house of the main culprit identified as Thokozani Usiska (27) in area 25C. She further disclosed that upon arriving at the compound she found a team of about seven women who had gathered in order to accuse her of wrong doings. In the accusations Thokozani Usiska accused her of defaming her by disclosing her HIV sero status to the public. Following the accusations the victim complained that the group of women severely assaulted her before stripping her naked.

In the clip the women are seen urinating in the face of the victim who is lying naked on the floor.

Kanengo Police has managed to arrest three women who were involved.

The three include the main culprit Thokozani Usiska (27), Zelifa Phiri (27) and Rodness Chisale (40) while four other accomplices are currently on the run.

They are expected to answer charges relating to Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm, Insulting the Modesty of a Woman and Publishing Phonographic Materials under the Penal Code.