Sidik Mia’s take as regards 17th October by-elections outcome

Greetings fellow countrymen and women,

Yesterday, the Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah SC, officially announced the winners of the 17th October by-elections. We thank God for winning 5 out of a possible 6 seats.

The party’s leadership from the southern region is more grateful to God for this victory. Winning Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Ndirande Makata ward is a rare feat and we attribute it to our working together as a team for a common goal.

I am pleased because the leadership from southern region ably assisted by the entire party machinery pulled in the same direction. We have demonstrated what we can achieve together when we are united.

Malawians are seeing MCP, under Dr Chakwera, as the only hope for the country. I therefore appeal to few individuals within the party to stop putting their effort on petty and trivial issues. The by-elections outcome has sent a clear signal that Malawians are ready to give MCP a chance in 2019. We therefore need unity of purpose as opposed to doing a disservice to the party. Fermenting trouble will take the party nowhere as they say that a house divided against itself cannot stand.

Having said that, allow me to thank the people of Nsanje Lalanje Constituency who braved the scorching sun, waiting in line for a long time, to issue this unequivocal political statement. The same applies to the people of Ndirande Makata Ward. Thank you so much for this historic victory!

A big thank you is also in order to the people of Lilongwe city south east for settling the Msungama matter once and for all. To the people of Lilongwe Msozi Constituency as well as the people of Mtsiliza ward; it doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you so much!

My Fellow Malawians, let us not be contented with winning this battle as our ultimate goal is to win the war ahead of us. This victory is just a morale booster on our struggle to liberate our country from an administration devoid of sound leadership.

My fellow Malawians, MCP under Dr Chakwera, has and will execute a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. MCP under Dr Chakwera will not harbor or shield corrupt individuals or cartels. The corrupt will be an endangered species in our country. There will be no sacred cow in the fight against corruption. This is no lip service for we seriously believe that this country can realize big gains, development wise that is, inter alia, if we stamp out corruption.

To the youth of this country; note that MCP under Dr Chakwera intends to walk with you and not to use, abuse and dump you.

We want you, the youth, to meaningfully contribute to the development of this country in any way possible. A good case in point is the confidence the party placed in your fellow youthful and vibrant 17th October by-election candidates, now turned lawmakers.

We realize that we need a blend of both young as well old people to move this country forward. MCP will allow you, young people, to participate actively in all its affairs. The party stands ready to support young people in this country to realize their potential politically, socially, economically and technologically.

For instance, the political empowerment of the likes of youthful Eisenhower Mkaka, Hon Ezekiel Ching’oma, Hon. Kawale, etc show that the party values youthful people. The winning trio of youthful Hon. Sitolo, Hon. Msungama and Hon. Ngwengwe has added flavor to the party in as far as its impeccable record of political youth empowerment is concerned. This is a clear testimony that MCP under the leadership of Dr Chakwera is youth friendly and it will remain as such.

I therefore challenge you young people across the country to come forward— that is if you believe you have what it takes to represent your people at ward level, constituency level and at any other level. You will never walk alone as the party stands ready to support you morally, financially and in many other ways.

The fact is that demographically, the youth constitutes a majority population of this country. It is therefore proper that they should be sitting on the table where the decisions affecting our country are made. This is why I am challenging you, the youth, to come out of your cocoon and participate in the affairs of the party.

A luta continua, vitória é certa!

May God bless you

May God bless Malawi,

Sidik Mia

MCP Member