MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s statement on winning Malawi by-elections

My Fellow Malawians,

As the dust begins to settle on the hotly contested by-elections that have just concluded, allow me to register my gratitude where it is due.

First, let me give glory to God for granting us the mercy of a peaceful vote yesterday, granting all parties involved the serenity and restraint to conduct themselves in a civil manner during the campaign, at the ballot, and after the vote. We are a blessed nation for putting our trust in God always.

Secondly, I wish to thank the Malawi Electoral Commission, under the able leadership of Justice Jane Ansah SC and her team of Commissioners, for organizing a credible and commendable election. By extension, I also thank His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika for honoring our repeated calls for his Government to furnish the electoral body with the funding necessary to fulfill this constitutional requirement in a manner that all Malawians can be proud of.

Thirdly, my thanks goes to all 19 candidates from four different parties for their gallant efforts to make their case before Malawians about the merits of their personal and respective parties’ visions for the development and transformation of Malawi and all her citizens. Voters can only make an informed choice if the candidates are all well-informed and passionate about the country, and no matter how the vote turned out for each of you, you have done your country a great service by running for public office. I wish to especially commend the youthful candidates under the age of 40 for your courage to take a stand and let your voices be heard, and it is my hope that other young leaders will draw inspiration from you by entering the arena in future elections. And naturally, I am particularly proud of the 6 MCP candidates who contested bravely and honorably, 5 of whom won their races in both the central and southern region, thus cementing our credentials as a national party. Well done to all of you, and I trust you will remember that those who elected you have placed their cause in your hands to serve, not to be served.

Fourthly, I wish to thank all the members and leaders of the rebranded Malawi Congress Party. You worked tirelessly at every stage of the campaign to ensure that Malawians have a chance to see that our party represents the best values and aspirations of all Malawians regardless of tribe or region. You covered many miles, endured many insults, faced much opposition from within and without, and patiently listened to the plight of Malawians across the country, all in an effort to field candidates that will fight for their people more than their party. I congratulate you for a successful campaign and thank you all for your patience and trust in my presidency as I continue to lead our internal reforms to ensure that we are the best party in the land to lead Malawians into a prosperous future free of tribalism, corruption, poverty, waste, and mediocre leadership. It is a humbling honor to serve Malawians with all of you, and I trust you will use our current victory to invite other Malawians to join the movement, not to gloat. For while it is healthy to celebrate good things, gloating is against the servant-leadership that our party embodies. There is work yet to be done.

Last and certainly not least, my final thanks goes to all 48,025 Malawians who turned up to vote in the six races in the southern and central regions yesterday. No matter who you voted for, you have strengthened our democracy by exercising this constitutional right and duty that so many in the past fought and died for us to enjoy. This is a good place for me to especially thank the 29,092 Malawians who cast their vote for MCP yesterday, representing 60.5 percent of the votes cast across all the races. Your confidence in our passion and ability as a party to serve you has been heard loud and clear, and we will work tirelessly to prove ourselves worthy of your trust so that you will not only choose MCP to serve you again in 2019, but Malawians in all the other wards and constituencies across the country will follow your lead to do the same. I promise that so long as I am the MCP president, every victory you give us at the polls will be spent on giving you victory in your lives. Thank you.

God bless Malawi.

Lazarus Chakwera