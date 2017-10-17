Voting commences peacefully in Bangula despite yesterday’s skirmishes

NSANJE LALANJE—Overall, voting has commenced peacefully with no worrisome reports so far in Nsanje Lalanje constituency. Bangula school polling station in the pictures is picking up with people flocking to the centre to cast their vote.

This is despite yesterday’s skirmishes where a powerful surveillance of avid Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Bangula intercepted two vehicles suspected to be carrying campaign materials that were reportedly being distributed way after campaign period was closed.

The white Toyota Hilux without a number plate belonging to Nsanje- South Parliamentarian, Thom Kamangira was intercepted together with another Toyota sky-blue Toyota Hilux also without a number plate bearing address of Step Up Construction of Soche in Blantyre.

Concerned and vigilant supporters had deflated tyres of the sky-blue Hilux.

Apparently the deflated vehicle was throughout Monday spotted cruising in high speed, connecting from one polling centre to another of the 13 designated polling centers within the constituency and mainly between Phokera and Chilimba.

After deflating the tyres near a police check point, there was a heavy presence of the police who arrived to guard the vehicles in question from possible damage by a mob of supporters who had their tempers flared.

However, MCP officials rushed in to calm down the situation by addressing the supporters to remain calm.

They commended them for doing a good surveillance job and advised them to demonstrate their anger through the polls in just a few hours to go.

Police had however to drive away Kamangira’s white Hilux to the police compound of Chiromo police amid loud protests from the angry supporters.

By the time the vehicles were being intercepted, the MP Kamangira was reportedly sitting at the gate of Simbeko lodge within Bangula together with other DPP officials.

The deflated Hilux remained there at the check point and was being guarded by police.