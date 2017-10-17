TNM hosts mothers’ Luncheon

Sunbird Mount Soche gardens in Blantyre was on Friday October 13th awash in colour, laughter and music as converged ICT provider TNM plc hosted female employees to a pre-mother’s day luncheon.

According to Akossa Hiwa, TNM’s Senior Public Relations Manager – this was the first in a series of events held consecutively in Zomba, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu to celebrate TNM’s female employees prior to Mother’s Day.

“As a company, TNM realises that each and every one of the women here today, contributes to the growth and success of the company in one way or another,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa further stated that as a caring Malawian network, TNM truly cares for the welfare of its staff and has in place policies and procedures to ensure that its internal stakeholders are well looked after.

“At TNM we appreciate the hard work, determination, resilience, deep love, passion and above all sacrifice that characterises mothers and women in general. On behalf of all the people in your life and mainly at TNM – you are truly valued and loved,” added Akossa.

Making a brief appearance at the function, TNM’s Chief Finance Officer Peter Kadzitche emphasised the significant role that women play in managing the home and looking after their families. He too commended the ladies for their hard work and determination in the workplace.

After they had lunch the ladies were given counsel on professional development, career growth, entrepreneurship, creating a balance between work and social life as well as key factors on breast cancer which is commemorated internationally each October. The day wound up with fun, games and dancing.

In Malawi, Mother’s Day is observes on the 15th of October every year.