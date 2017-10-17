6-1: MCP wins by-election seats: Unofficial results

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has won all the 6 by-elections across the country, unofficial results Malawian Watchdog election team have tallied reveals.
Granted, it was expected that MCP would win the seats in Lilongwe and Mayani, the area being already an MCP stronghold but it was unthinkable for people to think of the opposition MCP to grab a seat in Nsanje Lalanje constituency and let alone a ward in Ndirande, the heart of Blantyre city where DPP is considered unshakable.
“This is a reality check for MCP,” a political commentator said.
The win in southern region is attributed to the coming in of Lowershire political giant Sidik Mia who has energized the party and has singlehandedly inspired it to victory.
“Now he has stamped his authority to be the political godfather of the Lower shire. This is now undisputable fact. Ministers camped here, the whole president was here just few days ago to make a case for the yet to be declared losing candidate Glady’s Ganda but look, the people have listened to Mia. The people have issued a very strong political statement,” said an MCP sympathizer in Nsanje.
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has not yet issued a comment on the matter.