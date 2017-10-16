 Nightmare of boarding a bus at Lilongwe depot

There are so many nightmares in Malawi. Meeting a blood sucker after you had just donated blood at Queens Hospital is a night mare, seeing your girl-friend in an expensive car with a pot-bellied man is a night mare. But none of these can equal the nightmare of boarding a bus at Lilongwe Bus Depot. This is the mother of all nightmares equivalent only to be in hell!

It starts the moment you enter the gate from the side of Fall Estate Township. In a flash of a second, you are surrounded by men with all sorts of smell; ranging from Chibuku, Frozzy, Glycerine, Mang’ina etc., each one shouting in your tiny ears as if you are deaf. By the time you break away from their siege, you are minus your luggage. You are desperate and confused! Like a sheep going for sacrifice, you follow the one who has your luggage. He takes you to a bus that you witness with your own protruding eyes; it is indeed full.

You wonder why the other guys were busy attempting to take you to an empty bus, when the bus you are in; is almost full. Wait a minute…you have just been welcomed to Lilongwe Bus Deport, a sovereign state where freedom of choice is not in the Constitution.

Suddenly, the bus you mistakenly believe was empty begins to vanish before your naked eye, that’s when you reality dawns; you were the first passenger in that bus. All the beautiful ‘neighbours’ in that bus are Aganyu osongola. By the end of three hours, all the passengers you greeted as you entered the bus are all gone and new faces filled the bus; the real passengers. By this time; that other bus is now passing Balaka Market.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS TO SURVIVE THE NIGHTMARE AT THE DEPOT

Do not use the Falls gate when going to board a bus at the deport, use the entrance gate. Here, you are creating an impression that you have just disembarked from a bus and you are on your way home. You are going to have peace of the mind and be able to monitor buses to see which one is full. Secondly, when you step into a bus, check the passenger’s pattern of sitting. Aganyu osongola sit on one side next to the window in a line. Check in the cargo hold. Here is a bus with more than 20 passengers yet not even a single bag in the cargo hold? Why? It is full of Aganyu osongola… Thawaa!! But remember dressing deceives. Gone are the days when Aganyu osongola were filthy-looking people, today it is complicated. Beautiful women, handsome men, old ladies and men are all doing this; after all this is Malawi, you have to survive. Welcome to Lilongwe Bus Depot, the Republic of Amangwetu!!!