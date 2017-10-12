Malawi leader Peter Mutharika faces uncertain future says Africa Confidential

A top British fortnightly newsletter, Africa Confidential which focuses on issues that affect Africa, in analyses political complexities and reports in Africa, has painted a grim picture at Mutharika’s future.

According to Africa Confidential, Elections may be two years away, but corruption scandals are already making the ruling party’s prospects look grim.

“The electorate, in the meantime, has decided that President Peter Mutharika is no more deserving of their support than his deeply unpopular predecessors. Prospects for Mutharika’s re-election in 2019 now look slim,” said Africa Confidential.

THE GRIM PICTURE ACCORDING TO AFRICA CONFIDENTIAL

The arrest of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s Vice President and ex-Agriculture minister George Chaponda on 19 July provoked a rare public show of anger as Blantyre residents stoned police vehicles carrying him and chanted “thief”. Yet Chaponda has kept the vice presidency despite facing charges of abuse of public office and corruption and keeping a vast amount of cash in his house.

Blantyre was the DPP’s stronghold in the Southern Region, and where Mutharika pulled best of all in 2014 Elections. No longer as his reputation for corruption and nepotism has taken hold.

He recently appointed his nephew Dalitso Kabambe

In the meantime, the leader of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dr Lazarus Chakwera, is riding high and influential opinion polls, including Afrobarometer, indicate that he is on the way to unseat Mutharika.