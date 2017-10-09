Malawi Congress Party’s Bangula rally terrific says Sidik Mia

PROMISOR UNDERTAKES TO DELIVER TO PROMISEE: NSANJE LALANJE BY-ELECTION

Good morning friends,

The mood at Bangula ground in Nsanje Lalanje constituency yesterday was terrific. It was so electrifying—there was too much love and energy in the air. It was spectacular that one would be tempted to think that the Bangula rally outclassed the Ngabu rally we had few months ago. Bangula people displayed their real love to their candidate Lawrence Smart Sitolo, their own Mbuya and indeed to our President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

As the rally progressed, the crowd learnt that yesterday—the 8th October, 2017—was a big day to our President and his lovely wife Monica Chakwera, as they were celebrating 40 years of marriage. As a gift, the huge crowd promised to give him (the president) a new son in this November sitting of Parliament, in the name of Hon. Lawrence Smart Sitolo.

Remember, the ultimate goal in our political mission is to liberate this country from the current poor leadership by ushering Dr Chakwera into power in 2019. Having done that, the rest will follow.

The people of Nsanje Lalanje constituency have therefore promised us that they will use the 17th October by-election to demonstrate the kind of support the whole shire valley will give to the President during the 2019 general elections.

I am therefore confident that the promisor will indeed act as undertaken yesterday to the full satisfaction of the promisee come 17th October, 2017.

My dear friends,

I love you so much!

Have a productive week

AND

May God bless you!

Sidik Mia

MCP Member

Enjoy the Pictorial Focus from seemingly same angle.