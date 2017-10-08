MCP Ndirande rally draws multitude of people, Chakwera condemns political violence

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Ndirande residents in Blantyre gave Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a thunderous welcome on Saturday, a clear indication that the Southern region has now embraced the party following the unsound leadership displayed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

MCP held the rally at Nyambadwe ground to drum up support for their candidate ahead of the local by-elections in Ndirande Makata ward slated for 17th October 2019.

Speaking at the rally, which drew a multitude of people across Blantyre, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera condemned the act of violence perpetrated by the DPP “thugs” in strongest terms, saying such acts have no room in a democracy.

“I want to urge you supporters of the Malawi Congress Party to refrain from violence. I know we are being attacked but let’s not retaliate. MCP will continue doing clean campaign. Political violence has no room in a democracy,” said Chakwera.

He then took time to urge the gathering to vote for the MCP candidates in the coming by-elections as that will send a strong message that people really want change.

“In 2019 we need change. But to show the current government that we are tired of their mediocrity, you should start with the coming by-elections by voting MCP candidates,” he said amid ululation from the gathering.

This is not the first time for MCP to command a crowd of people in the Southern region. Some months ago, the party sent shivers down the DPP’s spine after holding a rally in Mgabu, Chikwawa which drew thousands of people.

Political analysts described it as first of its kind in the history of MCP.

The political landscape in the country has completely changed since political heavyweight from the lower Shire Sidik Mia joined MCP.