Malawi Congress Party line up a number of by-election campaign rallies this weekend

MCP MENU TODAY AND TOMORROW SUNDAY

Good morning Friends,

This is to inform you that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership will address a rally in Ndirande Makata ward this afternoon.

Tomorrow, another rally will be addressed at Bangula in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.

The party President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, is expected to make his case on why the electorates should elect our (MCP) candidates in the forthcoming by-elections. In fact other campaigners such as Hon. Simbi, Hon Karim, Hon Salim Bagus and yours truly, will be on stand-by, ready to weigh in if given a chance.

Elsewhere, the soldier of the poor, Sir Lucius Banda, him who stands for the truth even if it means standing alone, will this afternoon, storm Lilongwe City South East constituency [Area 23] to drum up support for Hon. Ulemu Msungama with his Zembani Band. It’s a free show across the constituency with the main show at Kaliyeka ground at 4 pm.

Your presence in these events will be highly appreciated.

See you this afternoon in Ndirande…Bangula get ready tomorrow and more fire in Lilongwe!

May God bless you.

Sidik Mia

MCP Member