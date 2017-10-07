Faith Mussa’s ‘Timayenda ndi M’didi’ video fantastic & truly Malawian —Onjezani Kenani

Two feet come into view: bare, steady, coated by red soil. That mere image evokes a million memories. We’re out digging mice, for instance. Or we’re coming from the river where we went to catch fish using rod, twine and float, with worms for bait. By “we” I am talking about the average Malawian child in the village, where the iPad still remains unheard of, where children still gather under the moonlight to sing and dance.

There are three Malawis today: one in our cities and towns, where children are sometimes forbidden from speaking in their mother tongues on the pretext of making them master the English they will need to survive in the rough-and-tumble of adult life; the other on social media, where almost everyone is a graduate from some university or other; and the real Malawi, where life bites and pulls, pulverizes and tears, but also where life is real.

Faith Mussa astonishes by showing at least two of these Malawis juxtaposed, the Malawi of the cities and that of the village. He goes further: he wraps the two Malawis in a shroud of breathtaking choreography catalyzed by the most beautiful Malawian beat you will probably have ever listened to.

This is my tenth year away from home. The price one pays for being away is that some good things reach you late.

Those who follow my Facebook page will know that I try my best keeping abreast of developments at home. Sometimes those on home soil get to hear the latest news from me.

But Malawi is a big place. Forget what the western media says, belittling us by describing our nation as “a small, impoverished African nation.” At 118,000 sq. km, our country is three times the size of Denmark, three times the size of the Netherlands and also three times the size of Switzerland. In fact, you can put Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland together, throw in Andorra, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican, even Singapore, and Malawi would still be bigger. Yes, we are that big.

You can imagine, therefore, how hard it would be for anyone to really follow closely everything that goes on. As a result, some fall through the cracks. And fate had it that of all things to fly under my radar was Faith Mussa’s beautiful song, Timayenda ndi mdidi. I only watched the video for the first time on Saturday last week, well over a year from the date of its release.

When it comes to music, my tastes are wide-ranging. I love Lucius Banda’s Sigele the same way I adore the version of James Brown’s This is a man’s world duet he did with Luciano Pavarotti in Modena, Italy, in 2002. I am a huge fan of Ali Farka Toure’s Ali’s here or Baaba Maal’s Hunger in as much as I adore Ethiopian music, especially Genet Masresha, Teddy Afro and the mazimur (gospel) music.

But when I listened to Faith Mussa’s song, it automatically climbed all the way to number one on my favourite songs of all time and this is why: I have always wished there was someone at home whose songs captured the Malawian spirit, and Faith does that very well.

From the onset of the video, just after those two feet I spoke about in the opening sentence, a man appears with – guess what? – a hoe! Of all musical instruments, Faith thought of using a hoe. In my mind, we are at the edge of the Kasungu National Park. It is night time, and a herd of elephants has strayed from the park. To chase them, we are banging our hoes while singing. Elephants hate such kind of noise, so they run away, and we save our crops in the process.

Faith uses what in Kasungu we call the baja. In fact, the origin of the instrument and its name is from Urdu, an Indian language, an indication of how there has been an osmosis of culture across continents and peoples. For us, the baja is a simple harmonium made from a gourd. When I saw it in Faith’s song, I remembered the mganda and kandale dances I used to enjoy watching in Kasungu during my childhood.

Then there is the beautiful choreography in the song, in which various traditional dances are adapted in synch with the rhythm. The chimtali dance, for instance, so well done it’s like 1983 all over again, at a wedding in the rural part of the country where I grew up, where women danced the chimtali dance as men lined up for manyanda.

Faith’s father is from Mangochi and his mother from Mulanje, but his song captures the spirit of the whole country, not just those districts where he hails from. With this song alone, Faith has signaled his intent: he is here not just to fit in but to stand out. Well done, Mr Mussa. We want more.

Watch the video here: