Colorful Malawi scholar Lyson Sibande joins AFORD

I NOW HAVE A PARTY
To all my beloved friends, I allow me to announce that I have finally joined a political party. And the party officials are processing that I should have a party membership card. The party I have joined is the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).
I loved this party since I was a child aged 9 after falling head-over-heels in love with its founding leader, Chakufwa Chihana. As a kid I had a feeling that Kamuzu was a god and he could not die. I feared even to whisper his name or entertain useless thoughts about him lest he reads my mind and kill me. I did not even dare to accidentally dream anything about him in my sleep lest he knows about it and make me dinner for his crocodiles.
But then came Chakufwa Chihana in 1992 who challenged the divinity of Kamuzu and changed everything I had thought and opened a totally knew world view for a young kid like me who had always been very curious like a cat and very inquisitive about the world around me.
People join political parties for various reasons, and they will never tell you the real reason. But as for me, its very simple, it makes me catch up with a life changing experience that I had as a kid at age 9 when Chihana and AFORD stormed the political arena and transformed not only my world but the entire political landscape of Malawi. I have never been the same, and never has Malawi ever been the same again.
AFORD! Victory✌