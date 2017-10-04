Opinion poll favours MCP candidate in Nsanje by-elections as Chiefs label Gladys Ganda “an alien”

NSANJE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Lawrence Sitolo, has been tipped to win the Nsanje Lalanje constituency by-elections slated for 17th October, 2017, according to the opinion poll that Malawian Watchdog conducted last week in the constituency.

The opinion poll, which was conducted from 25th September to 29th September 2017 led by senior reporters Chiyembekezo Matebule and Francis Singa, had a sample of 1000 people, who responded to a question on which candidate they will vote for come the 17th October by-elections.

Out of the 1000 people, 550 people responded in favour of the MCP candidate Lawrence Sitolo representing 55% while 310 people responded in favour of Gladys Ganda of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representing 31%.

Out of the remaining number of respondents, 47 were not decided as they made it clear that they do not belong to the two parties battling it out in the constituency while 93 people said they lost interest in voting.

Malawian Watchdog’s further investigation found that people take Sitolo as a real son of the constituency. It was also discovered that traditional chiefs are not in good terms with the DPP candidate Ganda, who is accused of perpetrating political violence in the district.

One senior traditional chief who spoke on condition of anonymity said Ganda is not a real daughter of the constituency and does not know the needs of the area.

“Her late husband [Ephraim Ganda] cheated us that he was a real son of this area and we voted for him, only to realise later that he was from Neno as his remains were taken to that district. Gladys came here as a wife to Ganda, so she is completely an alien to our society,” said the chief.

“In Nsanje, men are also favoured during elections because of our culture,” added the chief.

Efforts to get comment from the Secretary General Greiseder Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey proved futile as her number was out of reach after several attempts.