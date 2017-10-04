Mutharika’s silence on political violence angers Malawi Engagement Group: no-holds-barred petition dropped

PRESS RELEASE BY MALAWI EMGANGEMENT GROUP TO PRESIDENT PETER MUTHARIKA

We, the Malawi Engagement (MAENGA) Group would like to draw Your Excellency’s urgent attention and demand immediate stop to a troubling spate of political violence now taking place in Malawi. MAENGA is a non-registered group with a large membership of Malawians at home and in Diaspora. The objectives of MAENGA include the realisation of a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Malawi with a government that is accountable to the people and transparent in its conduct of statecraft through sharing of views and finding solutions to the challenges facing Malawi regardless of party affiliation.

Your Excellency’s attention is drawn to the violence in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency where political parties are trying to outsmart each other in the run up to 17th October 2017 bye-election. Violence, including loss of life, and destruction of property also erupted at a gathering of Paramount Chief Gonapamuhanya Headquarters. In both cases, your party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is implicated. We deplore and condemn the acts of violence that took place and forms of violence in the strongest terms. It is against this background that Malawi Engagement group demands the following actions from your honourable office:

(a) Immediate and total stoppage of a culture of political violence, intimidation and intolerance.

(b) An unequivocal public statement from your Excellency’s Office condemning any acts of violence, intimidation, and intolerance.

(c) Arrest of the perpetrators of the violence and let the due process of the law take its course. The apology from Minister Grace Chiumia cannot be a substitute for law enforcement, and the irresponsible counteraccusations of the DPP’s Publicity Secretary Katsaila do not match with facts.

(d) Disciplinary action against the Police for their dereliction of duty of ensuring public safety and order during public gatherings.

(e) Foolproof Police protection of people and property at all public meetings including ALL political rallies conducted by ALL political parties including the planned Malawi Congress Party rally due to take place in Ndirande, Malabada constituency.

Finally, we are familiar with Your Excellency’s many contributions in fighting the one-party state; the sacrifices you made in championing democracy and rule of law through your activism and publications in reputable journals as a scholar and the drafting of the Malawi Constitution. We are, therefore, troubled that a learned man of your international stature should condone undemocratic conduct, lawlessness and intolerance by your Party. We rightly, therefore, call on Your Excellency’s fulfilment of the constitutional duty and obligation embedded the sacred Oath of Office that was taken to “Protect and Defend the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi”; which Constitution guarantees the right to life, security of person, property; freedom of speech and assembly, among other rights. We would like to believe that Your Excellency will treat this appeal with a sense of urgency, in which it is being made, in the interest of the country.

Dr Haswel P Bandawe – MAENGA GROUP Chairman,

Saunders Jumah, the Utopian—MAENGA GROUP Administrator