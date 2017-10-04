Malawi Congress Party disowns Nation newspaper story on snubbing PAC

CLARIFICATION ON MISLEADING HEADLINE IN TODAY’S NATION NEWSPAPER, Wednesday 4th October, 2017

As Malawi Congress Party, we would like to clarify on the misleading headline and story that the Nation has carried in its today’s issue purporting to create an impression that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has snubbed the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on the intended meeting on electoral reforms.

The truth of the matter is that MCP is fully supportive of the PAC agenda in as far as the electoral reforms are concerned.

What happened is that on Monday 2nd October 2017, Mr. Robert Phiri, the PAC Executive Director, called the Party’s Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Eisenhower Mkaka to consult with him on whether it was necessary to meet the Party President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, again since they had already met him in his capacity as Leader of Opposition. In essence, Mr. Phiri did not see the need for meeting Dr. Chakwera again and he just wanted to check with the Party if it shared the same thoughts. The Party agreed with this line of thought and said there was no need to meet on the same as the position has not changed.

Later, the Nation reporter called the Party’s Deputy Secretary General (DSG), after talking with Mr. Phiri, just to confirm the above line of thought. The Party’s DSG confirmed with the reporter that he had talked with Mr. Phiri and mutually agreed that there was no need for another meeting as the Party’s position remain the same as the one the Hon. Dr. Chakwera gave in his capacity as Leader of Opposition.

In a surprise turn of events, the Nation has carried a different story altogether.

When the Party’s DSG called Mr. Lucky Mkandawire to ask why he had changed the story, he began by agreeing that what has been presented is not what he had talked with the Party’s DSG and he promised to come back. When he came back, he apologized that what has been presented is not what he wrote and that his editor, Mr. Mchulu is the one who change it; for what reason we do not know. The DSG further talked with the sub-editor, Mr. Bamusi, who also agreed the story line has been changed.

As MCP, we have, therefore demanded a retraction of this story.

We wish to reiterate our position as MCP that we are fully supportive of the PAC agenda in as far as the electoral reforms are concerned.

It would also be interesting to note that PAC has also written the concerned reporter to express their concern over the same misleading story.

Eisenhower Mkaka

For: Secretary General

Malawi Congress Party (MCP)

Wednesday, 4th October 2017