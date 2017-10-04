Courageous DPP cadet Philip Kamangira pens ESCOM over disgusting black-outs

THE BOARD CHAIR

Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM)

Cc: The Chief Executive Officer

The Minister of Energy

The Malawi Human Rights Commission

Dear Sir/ Madam:

RE: DEMAND FOR AN EXPLANATION ON RAMPANT BLACKOUT FACING MALAWI IN THIS ERA OF DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM

It is not wrong to suggest that Malawians are being taken for granted by the Power Supply Body. It is an element of rudeness to keep Malawians in a black box even without any single explanation as to why this country is affected with power supply. It is evil of ESCOM to have sells of Electricity Units day in day out and yet they can’t provide or supply power to the Citizens of this Country even for only four hours a day.

I once saw the Minister of Energy in Japan bowing down before the citizens as a result of twenty minutes blackout in a small village. What is wrong with us Malawians? Why most of the times we let people offend us and still remain silent? How can a country like Malawi develop with its small economy when electricity is not adequate? How can we convince investors to come and invest in this country with such huge power blackouts?

Dear Hon. Minister of Energy, Dear the Chief Executive officer for ESCOM. Let me remind you that when people are angry, gunshots are never a weapon to stop them anymore. When people are angry that can even drink teargas to show the extreme of anger in them.

You may wish to be reminded that this country is already at stake as evident by the Political impase and tension associated with Election f ever, and you are there insensitively and recklessly adding salt to an injury.

ESCOM, what do you want Malawian to do? Especially those who survive on Barber shops, salons, welding etc and they spend 12 hours without power. Kodi mudziadyetsa mmakomo mwanumo? Do you really know that the unemployment rate is so high in this country? Mukuchitazi ndizopusa tsiku lina anthu akwiya musadzawatenge oipa. Zomatizimitsira magetsi tatopa nazo.

Do you realise that the President is being insulted day in day out just because of your negligence? How can a Chief Executive Officer sabotage the same government they claim to serve? Kodi akakuchotsani ntchitoyo mudziti APM ndioipa?

ESCOM do something to rescue innocent Malawians who have become victims of power outage every day. You should explain to Malawians within 24 hours and if you don’t tidzaunjikana ku Ofesi kwanuko muone mabwana akuvala zokwinyika.

APPEAL TO THE HEAD OF STATE

Mr. President would you kindly take out all those who keep cheating on you proclaiming that all is well when zambiri sizikuyenda bwino mmaofesimu. Achotseni ntchito anthu oterewo they are destroying your good reputation and continue sabotaging your good policies.

To my fellow Malawians, let’s tell ESCOM that we are not happy with all this blackout nonsense happening every day. Let us show them we are not stupid. Let us all display our anger and demand for an immediate resignation of the Minister of Energy and the CEO.

Aleke kutitengera pamgong’o alaaaaaaa!

I rest my case