Mozambique govt officials seek refuge in Malawi after community vow to skin them alive

A business man at Mandimba in Mozambique whom police identified as Mr Saiti Chigulo was killed by unknown notorious thugs in the early morning of yesterday, Monday. The incident was duly reported to police and police never come to the scene.

The business man had his neck cut, his wife assaulted, they took away K150 million and also demanded keys for the safe.

In retaliation to the police failure to handle the situation, the community went on rampage burning police offices and their DC office. Cars smashed, tyres burnt.

The situation made government officials from Mocambique to flee their country with their cars and families to neighboring Malawi for safety.

The Mocambique govt has since sent additional manpower from Lichinga to contain the violent situation.