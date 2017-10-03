Ghetto King Kong storms Masintha ground with free Malawi Urban Show

Straight from pulling out an amazing crowd in his free show in Ndirande, Blantyre, a month ago, Fredokiss is at it again. This time he will heading to Lilongwe and the venue will be Masintha ground in Kawale ground, probably, Lilongwe’s temple of events.

Such a good choice of venues. Kawale is the Ndirande of Lilongwe. A high densely populated area. Just like he crowned himself the Ghetto Kingship in Blantyre, the mission remains the same. It seems he has found a winning formula and a sustainable entry and stay in Malawi urban music. The music is popular among the youth although by time it is breaking barriers to carter for the older generation as well.

But still, a youthful voice and representation is a common chord a wise artist can do. With several claiming to be singing for the Ghetto, Fredokiss, also known as Ghetto King Kong by his fans, seems to have a mileage over whoever claims so. The title is befitting him, especially from his lyrics and actions. Among others, he has a Fredokiss Education Scholarship which is sponsoring deserving students in government secondary schools in Blantyre.

He was also recently in the Lower Shire where he had a talk with youths on HIV/AIDS. He has common connections with people. And what else can a rapper for the Ghetto do apart from being there for the ones he is for? With hard hitting lyrics that say it as it is, his message is going long way in solidifying his status.

Whether Kawale will be like how Ndirande was, that question will be answered on October 14, 2017 when he will be having the show. But his recent moves for the seat have been successful. He has soared to heights he could not dream of. And Lilongwe is the seat of urban music in Malawi with most big names in the industry hailing for the city.

That will give GKK enough power and inspiration to go hard on it. Kawale is the right place for his show. There will be people coming for all corners of the capital city to witness yet another huge moment in Urban music. The rapper is living his title, and it will only be wise of him if months later, he can go up north. They too would like to have a feel of the moment.