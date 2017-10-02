Ulemu Msungama done and dusted deal in Lilongwe City South East constituency?

Sidik Mia who traveled all the way from his Ngabu base in Chikwawa to campign for Ulemu Msungama who is contesting as Parliamentary seat for Lilongwe city south east constituency is confident that the young man will grab the seat come 17th October, 2017. Below is the statement he posted on his facebook page after the campaign rally.
Dear Friends,
It appears not only strongly but so strongly that candidate Ulemu Msungama is a done and dusted deal in Lilongwe City South East Constituency.
I was on the ground today at Golgotha in Area 23 and I am impressed with what I saw. The people promised me that they will send Msungama to where he deserves to be, thus in Parliament, come 17th October 2017. I reciprocated by promising them [ the people of this constituency] that they will have a feel of how we celebrate in the Lower Shire if and only if they deliver their promise on 17th October, 2017.
Friends,
Much as it appears to be a forgone conclusion that Msungama is heading for a decisive victory, I still appealed to the people to perform their responsibility without failure, thus to literally go cast their vote.
We do not want voter apathy. We win only when we cast more ballots than our competitor(s).
I therefore take this opportunity to once again appeal not only to the people of this constituency but also to all the people in all wards and constituencies across the country where bye-elections will be conducted on 17th October 2017 to go and vote. This is the only way our party candidates can win.
We want to assure you that we will aggressively protect the cast ballots so no one tampers with it like they did last time. The party officials are vigilant and our monitors are and will be on high alert. No one will play funny games this time around! They will be exposed, named and shamed like it happened in the Mchinji bye-election last time.
Ladies and gentlemen,
Shall I be needed again in this constituency before 17th October, 2017, I promise to be back and do what I can to help support our candidate otherwise it was nice being in the capital Lilongwe.
May God bless you
And
May God bless our beloved country Malawi
Sidik Mia
MCP Member
Enjoy the Pictorial Focus