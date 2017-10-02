Ulemu Msungama done and dusted deal in Lilongwe City South East constituency?

Sidik Mia who traveled all the way from his Ngabu base in Chikwawa to campign for Ulemu Msungama who is contesting as Parliamentary seat for Lilongwe city south east constituency is confident that the young man will grab the seat come 17th October, 2017. Below is the statement he posted on his facebook page after the campaign rally.

Dear Friends,

It appears not only strongly but so strongly that candidate Ulemu Msungama is a done and dusted deal in Lilongwe City South East Constituency.

I was on the ground today at Golgotha in Area 23 and I am impressed with what I saw. The people promised me that they will send Msungama to where he deserves to be, thus in Parliament, come 17th October 2017. I reciprocated by promising them [ the people of this constituency] that they will have a feel of how we celebrate in the Lower Shire if and only if they deliver their promise on 17th October, 2017.