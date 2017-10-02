Petroleum Importers Limited Donates K1.5million books to Chilunga CDSS

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), the major fuel importer has donated 350 books to Chilunga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Zomba district worth K1.5 million.

PIL set aside K50 million this year to support for education and health sector.

Speaking during the handover PIL General Manager Enwell Kadango said the company has seen befitting to assist the school with the learning and teaching materials.

“We have partnered with Ministry of Education such that we have seen a few CDSS benefiting from the donations that we are making. We believe with this donation various classes at Chifunga CDSS will benefit and enable the students to excel in their education,” said Kadango.

Kadango said PIL recognize education as a backbone of country’s socio-economic development

“We have identified health and education sectors as our focus area to assist this year among others will be donating desks to different Community Day Secondary Schools in all education division across the country. We do recognize this noble task of the education which requires a lot of dedication on the part of teachers in various schools that is why PIL thought it is worthwhile to put a smile on these hardworking students and teachers,” said Kadango.

He called other private sectors to continue providing assistance to the public facilities.

“We know there are many other companies and organizations that are assisting in one way or another with various materials. We believe together we can mount a big force that would surely fill this gap because government alone may not afford to assist everyone,” he said.

In his remarks, Chilunga CDSS Head Teacher Maluwa Makulu thanked PIL for the assistance which he said will go a long way in improving the teaching and learning at the school.

“We are grateful to PIL for this donation of books because since the introduction of new syllabus the school had shortage of books and this gesture is timely to the school and would like to assure the company that the school will safeguard these books for the benefit of the nation.,” said Makuru.

Opened in 1997, Chilunga CDSS School has an enrollment of 583 students.