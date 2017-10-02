Murdered while coming from prayers at Malawi’s Mulanje mountain

Innocent souls continue falling victims in Mulanje. Murder by mob justice Occurred yesterday at Namainja village, Traditional Authority Mabuka District Mulanje.

Reads Police report on the incident.

Mr. Benent Gawani, aged 54, village headman of above village particulars reports in above case in which two unknown males were brutally murdered by his subjects on suspicion of being blood suckers.

Facts are that the deceased went at Mulanje mountain for prayers through Lujeri tea estate. On their way back they met some Namainja villagers who thought that they were blood suckers. Then the two were assaulted to death.

Enquiries are still underway to identity the deceased and bring to book the culprits.

In the mean time some foreign missions in the country have warned their citizens against travelling to Mulanje, Phalombe and Thyolo districts. The US embassy have withdrawn its Peace corps volunteers from these districts