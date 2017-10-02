Malawi Congress Party MPs coronate Sidik Mia as party’s defacto Vice President

AREA 23, LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—Almost all opposition Malawi Congress Party Lawmakers from Central region attended the campaign rally which Lower Shire Political heavyweight Sidik Mia addressed at Golgotha, Area 23 in Lilongwe city south east constituency where Ulemu Msungama is contesting as MP in the forthcoming 17th October bye-elections.

What was striking were the slogans chanted by MCP lawmakers who spoke who recognized Mia as the party’s defacto vice president.

The conduct of Mia himself during the rally really proved to accept the seniority position given to him by the lawmakers.

He called all the MPs, over 20 Mps and advised them to do a good job in their constituencies so they return to Parliament with ease in 2019.

He told them point blank that the new MCP under Dr Chakwera wants its MPs to be workaholic and that they need to serve their people with passion

“The fact that all MPs came from all parts of central region shows that Mia has stamped his authority in the party,” said a political analyst from Chancellor College.

Mia promised the people of Lilongwe City South East Constituency that he will organize a massive party where eight cows will be slaughtered for the people to enjoy themselves that is if they send Msungama to Parliament come 17th October 2017.

The notable Mps who attended the rally include veteran MP Joseph Njovuyalema, Lingson Belekanyama, Vitus Dzoole Mwale, Madalitso Kazombwe, Sam Kawale and Wakuda Kamanga.

Other prominent politicians included Ken Kandodo, Halima Daud, Ulemu Chilapondwa and many others.

“This was truly coronation of Sidik Mia as the party’s defacto Vice President,” said a senior party official who added that the MPS are pleased with him for activating the party in the southern region.

“Reports indicates that he may give us good results in Nsanje Lalanje and our presence in the southern region is being felt, courtesy of him.

“This is why the Mps have honored him this way today,” said the official.