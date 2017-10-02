Angry mob kills village head for allegedly coordinating with ‘blood suckers’

An angry mob in the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo in Nsanje beat to death a village head for suspecting him to be coordinating with alleged blood suckers, police have confirmed.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma said the incident happened on Thursday and identified the deceased as Landani Chipira 48.

She said people were convinced that the deceased person was coordinating with blood suckers.

“People believed that the deceased was coordinating with blood suckers. They were annoyed with that character. They mobilized themselves and surrounded his house to the extent of demolishing it. After confronting him with the rumours, they overpowered him and stoned the helpless man to death,” Zalakoma narrated.

She said investigations are in progress as the police were yet to visit the scene of the crime.

One of the members of the communities who did not want to be named attributed the incident to lack of security in the area as their police unit has only three police officers.

“We need to be frank with you, people of the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo are not secure. Just imagine that we only have three security officers. Looking at our population, we needed more,” the source observed.

According to unofficial reports from the area, on the night of Wednesday, people of Mchacha James Village in TA Mlolo are said to have seen two strange people carrying strange objects suspected to be used for blood sucking.

Villagers mobilized themselves to attack the strange people but someone tipped them and they escaped.

Community members then confronted their village head as they suspected that he knew these strange people.

They failed to agree with what the local leader was explaining hence they started beating him up.