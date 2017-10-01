Sidik Mia set to drum up support for MCP candidate Ulemu Msungama this afternoon

Below is what he wrote few minutes ago on his facebook page.
MAKE NO MISTAKE; IT’S JUDGEMENT TIME IN LILONGWE CITY SOUTH EAST CONSTITUENCY
Dear Friends,
I am in the capital Lilongwe and this afternoon, I will be storming Area 23, Golgotha Area to be more specific, where I will conduct a rally to drum up support for our youthful, innovative, energetic and vibrant candidate Ulemu Msungama.
We all know that they stole his vote in 2014. This is undisputable!
It is because of his focus and maturity that we will be voting again on 17th October, 2017. The court served justice on this issue and we are grateful to our impartial courts. Now you have the opportunity, the People of Lilongwe City south East constituency, to deliver your final judgement come 17th October, 2017, by overwhelmingly voting for Msungama.
They say you can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the time. Let’s not glorify thieves. Let justice prevail! Let’s vote for Msungama!
I have come all the way from Ngabu, Chikwawa not only to give support to the young man but also to thank you for warmly welcoming me into the party.
See you there!
Sidik Mia
MCP Member