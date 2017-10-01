Sidik Mia set to drum up support for MCP candidate Ulemu Msungama this afternoon

Below is what he wrote few minutes ago on his facebook page.

MAKE NO MISTAKE; IT’S JUDGEMENT TIME IN LILONGWE CITY SOUTH EAST CONSTITUENCY

Dear Friends,

I am in the capital Lilongwe and this afternoon, I will be storming Area 23, Golgotha Area to be more specific, where I will conduct a rally to drum up support for our youthful, innovative, energetic and vibrant candidate Ulemu Msungama.