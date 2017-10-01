Interesting! Dad responds to boy who asked tricky question about the size of God

A Boy asked his Father:- Dad what is the size of God? The Father then looked up at the Sky and saw a Plane and asked his Son:- What is the size of this Plane? The Boy replied:- it is very small. I can hardly see it. Later the father took him to the airport and as they arrived the son saw a plane. The father asked the son now tell me, how big is this Plane?

The boy replied:- Wow dad, it’s huge! Then the father said to him:- GOD’s size depends on how close or far you are to him. The farer away you are from God, you will see him very tiny or you will not even see him at all. The closer you are to God then you will see Him as huge and massive. He will also be greater in your life. That is the truth my son. Your intimacy with Him will show you the greatness of GOD….. May GOD’s greatness and mercy cover your life and family as you draw closer to Him.

It’s an Evangelism day today, so please pass this message on to others so that they can also come closer to God and see Him. Good Morning, have a blessed day