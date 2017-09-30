The aftermath of 24 hour Library service at University of Malawi’s Chanco

Chancellor College invited a double cohort of first years. In part, this was due to the academic staff sit in, which lasted for many months.

As a result of the double cohort, the population of students at the institution has increased and this meant scrambling for such resources as books as well as space of studying.

To sort out the issue, the college decided to open the library 24 hours so those who want to study at whatever time should be granted the opportunity to do so.

Barely a week after this commenced, some students at the college have resorted to sleeping right in the library.

This photo was taken by some students in the library when one of their friends was deep sleeping in the library while holding a book. He later dropped to the floor with his dragon drink meant to cast away sleep, beside him. Interesting huh!