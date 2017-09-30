Not strange! Nyondo reveals what Prophet Shepherd Bushiri did on the shores of Lake Malawi in Salima

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s communications director Ephraim Nyondo has, once again, told a moving story that reveals how compassionate his boss is towards reaching out to the less fortunate.

Nyondo recounts what he witnessed on the shores of Lake Malawi in Salima district where he spent his few days annual holiday recently. Below is what Nyondo wrote:

SOME BRIEFS FROM SALIMA

There were, at least, 27 of us and, woooo, we had it all, some months ago, on the shores of Lake Malawi at Sunbird Livingstonia Lodge in Salima.

We ate any kind of food we wanted–but those that prepared and served it for us only admired us from far. They were close yet far away.

We took several boat drives on the blue waters of Lake Malawi–but you could feel the admiration that captains had of us. Again, they were close yet far away.

We played soccer, we played volleyball, we did gymnastics– but you could see the security guys in khakis watching us in deep admiration, wishing they were part of it. I am saying they were close yet far away.

We joked, we talked, we laughed, we tired and we took our minerals–but there were many thirsty onlookers, some walked distances, just to admire and feel being part of our vacation. Like I said, they were close yet far away.

But, as I keep saying, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is not a man who builds walls; a Man who thinks in ‘they’ and ‘us’.

As the sun sunk into the distant hills of gold, Prophet Bushiri, sitting on the bonnet of a vehicle, gave an instruction.

“Can I have everybody who served us since we came; who provided us with security since; I mean just everybody from here who made our stay memorable.”

Just from that instruction, I knew that all along he saw we had people, within us, who were close yet far away from us. He wanted to bridge that gap, he wanted to make all of them part of our family.

They all came and, typical of a Prophet, he began by asking them if they know Jesus, why they need him and how they should always be in the word. He then opened the floor for anybody who had a question for him.

So you speak Chichewa?

Are you really from Malawi?

How can I receive a miracle?

We saw you eating, people say you don’t eat anything, is that true?

Can you pray for my life, my finances?

How can I visit and be part of your church in South Africa?

Can I take a picture with You?

Just so many questions.

He prayed for all of them and gave K20 000 to each for their transport to their respective destinations. You could see the great sense of awe on their faces stirred in pots of joy.

One man, out of the 30 or so that came, returned with a word:

“I work here as a guard, 20 years now. I have seen rich and famous people come here to host larger than life parties. But I haven’t seen any courting us, sharing a smile with us and giving us some money.

“I came back with a just a word, just a word: THANK YOU Man of God. I have seen God through you.”

Prophet Bushiri smiled and said: We serve a God who builds bridges not walls.