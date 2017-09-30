Ngalande & DPP cadets set to petro bomb Sidik Mia’s Cold storage premises: Malawi politics

BLANTYRE (Malawian Watchdog)—The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mafia unit has assigned notorious DPP official Louis Ngalande to preside over an operation to petro-bomb Sidik Mia’s Cold Storage premises in Blantyre, only Malawian Watchdog can reveal.

Our DPP source said that during a meeting recently, the DPP gurus noted that Sidik Mia, a lower shire Political heavyweight, is giving them tough time as he is keeping on getting stronger each passing day, politically that is.

“MCP has penetrated the region and the party is in panic mood. It is not clear if we will win in Nsanje Lalanje constituency because Mia seem to be in control.

“They observed that the recent publicity stunt of giving their own supporters MCP regalia to give the impression that MCP supporters have defected to the DPP has backfired big time because it has only proved one thing that MCP has indeed penetrated the region,” said the source.

He added:

“It was unanimously agreed to frustrate Mia in any way possible, top on the to do list, was to send their party militia, (Cadets) to petro bomb his cold storage premises.”

“Take it or leave but Sidik Mia must be told to beef up his personal security as well as the security on his working premises

“We are all Malawians and we know how the same DPP regime used the same petro-bomb tactics to torment their critics during the late President Bingu Wa Mutharika’s reign.

“These guys literally mean it when they want to sort you out so Mia’s premises must better be safe.”

Meanwhile, DPP cadets have caused havoc at the annual Tumbuka ceremony of Gonapamuhanya where MCP sympathizers have been hacked. Details momentarily.