Jappie Mhango responsible for ordering DPP cadets to hack opposition sympathizers in Rumphi

RUMPHI (Malawian Watchdog)—It has been established that overzealous and rogue Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango is the one who coordinated cadets to cause havoc during this year’s Gonapamunya ceremony in Rumphi district which left one severely injured after he was literally hacked by the panga wielding cadets and scores of opposition sympathizers injured.

“When he coordinates such attacks, he is seen as real DPP and it is one way of protecting his ministerial job,” said a source who added that “you this is not the first time for Mhango to behave undemocratic, he has been arranging cadets to attack during AFORD rallies and also in Mzuzu, he was behind the attacks at Chibabvi when opposition leaders addressed a rally last year.”

The cadets ambuscade Chakwera when he was going to the ceremony. They blocked the road and told him to go back. He tried to walk by foot but the panga wielding cadets could not give way.

When Tumbuka top chief Chikulamayembe heard about the development; he sent his own vehicle to pick Chakwera to the venue using a different route.

In an interview, Chakwera blasted DPP’s “culture of disturbing opposition,” adding that violence would not win them votes in 2019 elections.

“Everywhere we are going the story is the same: that DPP is intimidating people. It is unacceptable,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, Malawian Watchdog has uncovered a new plot which is being coordinated by another DPP mafia, Lous Ngalande in the southern region, to petro-bomb Sidik Mia Cold Storage premises, accusing him of making MCP to penetrate the Southern region.

“They have lined up a number of tactics to frustrate him (Mia) by targeting him as an individual as well as targeting his businesses,“ revealed our source.