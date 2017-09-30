DPP cadets barricade MCP President at Bolero: Tumbuka cultural festival in Rumphi  

Sent by rogue Minister Japi Mhango, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets few hours ago today blocked the road to prevent MCP President Lazarus Chakwera from passing through to attend Gonapamuhanya Tumbuka Cultural festival in Rumphi district.

Chakwera attempted to walk on foot to cross the barricade so perhaps he could find other means of transport to still be at the venue but this also failed as the cadets were now bent on baying for his blood.

Upon learning of the development, the top Tumbuka Chief, Chikulamayembe, sent his own vehicle to ferry Chakwera to the venue.

Witnessing the sad scene was the party’ssecond deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka.

“Ugly DPP tactics in Bolero. MCP President and whole crew being forced back and prevented from going to the Tumbuka annual function. DPP cadets/guys from Mzuzu deployed on the junction to Bolero. President tried to walk through on foot but that too hasn’t work!

This is barbaric, this is retrogressive!

For your own information Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe had to send his vehicle for Dr Laz to use on another route!

This nonsense must stop!

For heaven’s sake we chose democracy in 1993.

Kenaka anthu atopatu! (People will be fed up),” said Mkaka

Meanwhile, the function is underway now with Paramount Chief Mbelwa in attendance as well.