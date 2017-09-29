Salim Bagus speaks out on why he dumped DPP for MCP: Mchacha is destroying party

Salimu Bagus has come out to disclose why he finally decided to quit from the ruling DPP and join the opposition MCP. Bagus made it clear that the behavior of Mchacha left him with no choice but to say good bye. In a communication Bagus sent to DPP, which Malawian Watchdog has possessed, Bagus complained of the ill-treatment in the hands of Mchacha.

Below is the communication reproduced verbatim:

Hon members,

I been quiet on the issue of defection to MCP. A lot has been said and I respect every members comment and suggestions. The story is like this: On 23rd of May 2016 I rejoined Dpp and I was received at regional level by the regional governor south Hon mchacha. A week later, I called the district governor for our district in order for him to arrange a meeting with district and constituency leaders so that I should know them and he did.

When Hon mchacha heard about this, he did not like it and said I have no authority I should wait until am given a position at NGC. He added that anthu amandiuza kuti ndisakulandileni chifukwa mumakonda kulanda mipando yawanthu.

Later, I started hearing gossip that he is telling people that am telling others that am going to be regional governor south. Something I don’t even know.

Then this other day this year I went to Ndata for the late President’s memorial, then while there, I saw the secretary General and Hon mchacha seating next to each other.

After a few minutes, I saw the secretary General coming down from the podium and she was greeting Hon msonda. I followed her in order to greet her as well and she held my hand since she was still talking to msonda after she finished she greeted me and said and I quote Achimwene mukambilane ndi a regional governor tidzachezeko kwanuko end of quote.

I quickly rushed to the regional secretary to ask of the said programme if he was aware he said he wasn’t but he will ask Hon mchacha and come back to me.

Then I left. As I was approaching Kamuzu bridge the same day Hon mchacha phoned me and I quote A Bagus inu ndi a secretary General mwachotsetsa Hon Kaliat inenso I can resign mupite mukachite msonkhanowo ndi a secretary General wo opanda region tione ngati mukapeze mphando okhalila.

He said so many things I didnt even know then I asked a question that bwana ndalakwitsa pati since after the message from the SG I went to the regional secretary to confirm then he cut the phone.

Then after 3 days I followed the SG in LL and reported back to the SG she just said Achimwene inenso ndikufika pa chingeni anandiyimbira phone a mchacha ndipo akalipa kwambiri.

Same words I was told and she said let’s go to Hon Mphepo’s office and I explained and she also explained then Hon mphepo said I should leave the matter with him and will come back to me but he never.

I decided to notify other higher authorities the same thing. I was told not worry it will be sorted out. I waited nothing came up. Then the day The President was receiving the Olympic stick from the Queen I went to the airport I met Hon mchacha I greeted him in reply he said and I quote Ife ngati region a Bagus tathana nanu until the 4 th of June 2017 he came to address a political meeting in chikwawa central at a place called Bereu.

He introduced a candidate for 2019 (mp) I was so shocked because I thought they would conduct primaries this is where I decided to join MCP since there was no room to conduct primaries in Dpp because I want to contest as a member of parliament in chikwawa central.

Hon members so many things have happened to frustrate me but I have cut the story short.

In an interview with Malawian Watchdog, some DPP senior officials agreed with Bagus that Mchacha has of late become a big blow to the growth of DPP.