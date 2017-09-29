Malawi vice President Saulos Chilima humiliated at BNS while attending SDA Prayers

Malawi Vice President got a feel of how the government he is part and parcel of is terribly treating Malawians at Bingu National Stadium when he attended prayers organized by seventh day Adventist church (SDA).

The SDA church is having a month long crusade.

Chilima came around 17:45 Thursday. The sermon started well but around 18:30, there was black out up to the end of the sermon and he spoke using temporal bulbs.

In his address to the faithful’s, Chilima complained that other people have decided to switch off lights but God is good.

Just after leaving the stadium and before passing the gates, power was restored as instructed from above.

It was very embarrassing.

It has been established that Escom guys were instructed to switch off the rights as soon as Chilima arrives.

Others within the ruling DPP feel Chilima is using the church to remain relevant as a politician hence doing everything possible to reduce his credibility in the eyes of the church goers for if he was really second in command, how would have instructed ESCOM guys to make sure that they don’t interrupt power at the venue and more especially during the time he was attending the function.

The whole episode just shows how useless Chilima is in the country.