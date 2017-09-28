Wanderers in tough fixture, Bullets to face limping Dwangwa United: FISD Cup

BLANTYRE—(MalawianWatchdog)—Nyasa Big Bullets are likely to progress in the FISD 2017 Challenge Cup as the draw which was conducted at Mpira House in Chiwembe, Blantyre saw the giants being paired with the struggling Dwangwa United.

Dwangwa United is not performing well in the TNM Super League and they are in the relegation zone while Bullets are on third position with 34 points. However, some soccer analysts have said anything can happen in cup games.

On the contrary, Bullets’ arch rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, who are also the defending champions, have been drawn against Moyale Barracks, a repeat of Carlsberg cup semifinal.

The two teams have met severally in cup games, especially in semifinals. When the two teams meet, it becomes very difficult to predict the results, but Wanderers have good history.

The counter makes the two teams to face each other in a cup competition for third time in a season and wanderers have already beaten Moyale three times after playing in all three regions of the country.

They first met in Airtel Top 8 tournament in which Wanderers beat Moyale3-2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe after Wanderers were trailing 2-1. Wanderer’s striker, Khumbu Ng’ambi scored the hat trick.

The second tussle was the semifinal of the Carlsberg in Mzuzu where Wanderers won 3-2 on post-match penalties after a stalemate in regulation time.

According to the draw, Lilongwe district teams All Stars and Sikizi FC will play as openers during the launch.

The competition will be played in four levels which include district, regional, national and Super League.

A total of 16 teams are expected to qualify for the national level. At district level 5 teams will qualify for the national level while regional level will have 3 teams.

Out of 16 Super League teams only 8 will qualify for national level where they will be mixed with the districts and regional qualified teams to make 16.

Super league teams will start their battle from October 7.

Speaking after the draw Team Manager for Be Forward Wanderers Steve Madeira considered the fixture as the tough one but he quickly said that they will do everything possible to make sure they become victors on the day.

“As you know that we’ve been meeting with Moyale for three times in this season only in Carlsberg Cup, Airtel Top8 and league and it happened that we won all the match so this time around our opponent will come flat out to revenge those defeats but I am very confident that we’ll overcome them because we have a very good squad in our camp,” said Madeira.

The full draw is as follows:

Super league-Round 1

Civil Sporting Club vs Azam Tigers

Red Lions vs Master Security

Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

Mzuni vs Premier Bet Wizards

Blantyre United vs Kamuzu Barracks

Silver Strikers vs Mafco

Dwangwa United vs Nyasa Big Bullets

Blue Eagles vs Chitipa United

The Super teams that make it will enter into the national draw to be conducted on October 10, 2017.

The FISD Challenge Cup is national knockout organized by Football Association of Malawi (FAM). The Cup is expected to run from September to December 2017.