TNM has new acting CEO Eric Valentine

TNM has announced that it has appointed Eric Valentine acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He replaces Douglas Stevenson who has found a new job as CEO of Cell C in South Africa.

“The Board of Directors of Telekom Networks Malawi Plc wishes to inform all stakeholders that Douglas Stevenson is no longer employed as Chief Executive Officer of the company and, consequently, Eric Valentine will continue as Acting Chief Executive Officer, a position he has ably filled for the last two months.

“TNM will shortly make an announcement concerning appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer,” reads a statement signed by Board Chairperson of the company George Partridge