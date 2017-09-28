DPP’s Noel Masangwi delays EU school project in Neno: workers go three months without pay

NENO-(MalawianWatchdog)—The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top official Noel Masangwi, who is also parliamentarian for Blantyre City East constituency, is being accused of stalling school project in Neno as he is failing to pay workers.

Malawian Watchdog has established that Masangwi’s construction company, Rays, won four European Projects of upgrading Community Day Secondary Schools in the country.

But Malawian Watchdog’s visit at Chikonde Community Day Secondary School in Neno found that the project is not progressing as expected, and workers were nowhere to be seen.

It was established that the politician monopolized the projects and now he is failing to meet the demands of the donor.

Masangwi has failed to pay workers for three months, according to one of the workers at the site.

“We have gone three months now without pay. The clerk has told us to wait at home saying he will call us when the money is available. As I am talking there are no materials and that is why you cannot see people working here.

“It seems the company has more government projects,” said one of the workers who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Further investigations revealed that the donors are also furious with the way the project is progressing but Masangwi is untouchable as he is in the ruling party.

The project was planned to end in January 2018 but projects under Rays Construction are likely to be completed in 2019.

Residents have blamed government for giving contracts to politicians. Masangwi is also constructing a market in Neno.

European Union (EU) is upgrading 21 CDSSs in Malawi. At Chikonde CDSS, EU is constructing girls’ hostel, two laboratories, library, two class room blocks, hall, kitchen, two staff houses and installation of maize meal.